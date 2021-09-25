Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $214.59 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

