Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $194.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

