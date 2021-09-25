Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.01 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

