Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 221 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Target by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 93.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $241.44 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.