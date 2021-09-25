Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.22% of IAA worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

