Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Holdings Trimmed by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Monro were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,862,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

