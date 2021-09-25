Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $621,000 Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Quidel were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 42.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 13.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 55.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Quidel by 52.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 139,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

