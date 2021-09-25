Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 200 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARKW stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.