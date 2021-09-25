Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after purchasing an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $171.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

