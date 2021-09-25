Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 500 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $126.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average is $131.29. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $141.81.

