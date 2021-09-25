Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.05 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.