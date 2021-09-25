Financial Insights Inc. Invests $84,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

