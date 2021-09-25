Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 68,964 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,964 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

MMC stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

