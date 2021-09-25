Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NET stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,790 shares of company stock valued at $92,684,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

