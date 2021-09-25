Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,046 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

