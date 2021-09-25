Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,358 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

ATVI stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

