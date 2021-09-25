Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

