Comparing Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) and PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) and PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Janus International Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PGT Innovations has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Janus International Group and PGT Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus International Group N/A N/A -$29.40 million N/A N/A PGT Innovations $882.62 million 1.33 $45.11 million $0.97 20.29

PGT Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Janus International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Janus International Group and PGT Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus International Group N/A -31.87% -3.38% PGT Innovations 4.90% 11.18% 4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Janus International Group and PGT Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PGT Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Janus International Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.96%. Given Janus International Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Janus International Group is more favorable than PGT Innovations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Janus International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of PGT Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of PGT Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PGT Innovations beats Janus International Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators. The company also offers door replacement programs. Its products are sold through its commercial door dealer network worldwide. The company was formerly known as Janus International Corporation and changed its name to Janus International Group, LLC in December 2013. Janus International Group, LLC was founded in 2002 and is based in Temple, Georgia. It has locations in the United States, Europe, and South Africa, as well as a joint venture in Mexico. As of June 7, 2021, Janus International Group, LLC changed its name to Janus International Group, Inc.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

