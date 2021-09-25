Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.00. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

