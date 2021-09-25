SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $227,158.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00004942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00071635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00107142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00145231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.99 or 0.99991475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.68 or 0.06834510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.02 or 0.00772077 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,324,854 coins and its circulating supply is 856,094 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

