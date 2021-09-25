Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

