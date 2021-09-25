Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 708 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.24. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.99 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

