Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Eagle Bulk Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $671.79 million, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

