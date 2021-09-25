Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 1,154 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 169,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40.

