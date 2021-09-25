Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Thryv by 61.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $28,637,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $992.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

