Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $152.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

