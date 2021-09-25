Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $240.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.18 and a 200-day moving average of $211.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.15 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

