Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ventas were worth $34,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.