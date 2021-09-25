Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.41. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.