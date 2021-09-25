Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,458 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

