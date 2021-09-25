Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,080 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.44 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

