Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $117.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

