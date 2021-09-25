American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,659 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $38,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $176.79 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

