Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $231.44 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,723,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,719,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $231,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

