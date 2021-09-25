NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 18,840 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $325,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.