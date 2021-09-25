Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $30,874,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $957,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $71.16 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

