Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,757,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,697,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $3,747,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

DIDI opened at 7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 8.82. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.16 and a 1-year high of 18.01.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

