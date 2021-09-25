Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $861,000 Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

