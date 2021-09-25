Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $1,610,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

