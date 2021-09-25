Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KE by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

