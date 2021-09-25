110,000 Shares in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $3,731,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTG. B. Riley began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

