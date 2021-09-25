Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

