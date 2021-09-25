Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average of $186.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

