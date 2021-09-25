DREP [old] (DREP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00053592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00121884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00155992 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

