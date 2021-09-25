ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt Sells 3,110 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHPT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

