iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $78.44 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

