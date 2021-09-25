WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

AGZD stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

