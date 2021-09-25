Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $3,844,170.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $2,996,280.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $2,085,840.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $430.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.12 and its 200 day moving average is $254.15. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
