Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

NYSE:GS opened at $390.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

