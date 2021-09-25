AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,444 shares of company stock worth $71,603,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,603.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,497.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

